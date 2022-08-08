Mason City man arrested after attacking clerk, robbing gas station

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree robbery charge after he allegedly strangled a Yes Way clerk before stealing money.
Pierre Dunson, 39, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail is being held without bond following an incident Sunday at 5 p.m.
Court documents state he grabbed the store clerk from behind and strangled them. At that point, he ordered the clerk to give him the money from the register. He obtained more than $300 and exited the store and threatened the clerk with death if it was reported.
Police said the clerk did not require medical attention.
