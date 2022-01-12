Mason City man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa man with a history of felony theft charges is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he was accused of damaging property at the North Iowa Events Center.
Brandon Hufstedler, 36, of Mason City, is facing three separate felony theft charges from the past year, the latest coming from a December incident where he is accused of causing more than $4,300 in damage to the Olsen Building at the fairgrounds.
Hufstedler was arrested in July for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from Liquor Tobacco and Grocery is facing another felony theft charge for stealing a vehicle belonging to 43 North Iowa in December of 2020.