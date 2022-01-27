 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Mason City man accused of business, storage unit burglaries

Ryan Whitver

Ryan Whitver

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to a business burglary along with stealing from a storage unit.

Ryan Whitver, 28, is facing felony burglary charges along with charges of failing to appear and contempt.

Police said on Dec. 29 in the 300 block of S. Delaware Ave., Whitver cut latches on multiple units inside the structure before entering a unit. There, he is accused of stealing a camera.

On Dec. 30, he’s accused of entering a business in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW and took numerous merchandise items from the store.

