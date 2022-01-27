Mason City man accused of business, storage unit burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to a business burglary along with stealing from a storage unit.
Ryan Whitver, 28, is facing felony burglary charges along with charges of failing to appear and contempt.
Police said on Dec. 29 in the 300 block of S. Delaware Ave., Whitver cut latches on multiple units inside the structure before entering a unit. There, he is accused of stealing a camera.
On Dec. 30, he’s accused of entering a business in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW and took numerous merchandise items from the store.