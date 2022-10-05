Mason City man accused of attacking victims with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of breaking into a residence while holding a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it.
Keith Ingersoll, 33, of Mason City, is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to an incident last week in the 400 block of 6th St. NW.
Court documents state the residence was occupied at the time and that Ingersoll was wearing a face mask that was covered in blood.
He’s accused of swinging the bat multiple time at the victims. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on $25,000 bond.