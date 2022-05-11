Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting.
Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
Police said VanScyoc shot someone Tuesday night at 8th St. and N. Van Buren Ave.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of 8th St. SW.
The victim of the shooting was not seriously injured.
The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group and the Mason City Fire Department.