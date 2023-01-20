 Skip to main content
Mason City man, 18, arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, felony burglary in Worth Co.

Jesup Ward

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City man is being held on $18,000 bond for trafficking stolen weapons and felony burglary.

Jesup Ward is facing charges concerning an incident on Jan. 2 at 105 S. Broadway St. in Manly when a neighbor saw someone burglarizing a house. The neighbor chased two suspects from the residence and identified one as Ward.

The property owner reported two missing black handguns - a 9mm Springfield and a .45 caliber Springfield.

Ward was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge and admitted to the burglary, court documents state. He also stated he did not know who had the guns now.

 

