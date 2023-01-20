Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree.
Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3.
He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery.
Those charges come after he was arrested concerning an incident on Jan. 2 at 105 S. Broadway St. in Manly when a neighbor saw someone burglarizing a house. The neighbor chased two suspects from the residence and identified one as Ward.
The property owner reported two missing black handguns - a 9mm Springfield and a .45 caliber Springfield.
Ward was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge and admitted to the burglary, court documents state. He also stated he did not know who had the guns now.