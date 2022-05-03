Mason City looking for RAGBRAI hosts

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City is looking for people to host RAGBRAI riders this summer.
The Mason City RAGBRAI organization has launched a housing match group for riders who prefer to stay in homes or yards.
"Riders will be directed to Parkers Woods Park, East Park, the Aquatic Center/Riverbend, or the Mason City High School, where there will be plentiful facilities for tent camping. RVs and support vehicles can camp at the North Iowa Events Center fairgrounds," organizers said.
If you'd like to host a rider or two, or if you are a rider looking for a host, you can click here.