Mason City High, Newman Catholic students celebrate Meredith Willson on his birthday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Students from Mason City and Newman Catholic celebrated Meredith Willson's 120th birthday Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery.
The celebration featured music and a tribute to one of Mason City's legendary figures.
Willson died in 1984 after living a live of composing, musical arrangements and playwrighting.
Paige Ott and Kaidyn Paske were selected as queen and king at Mason City High School, and Madelyn Elwood and Matthew Henrich were elected as royalty from Newman Catholic High School.
These students will promote Band Festival activities and also host royalty candidates from the other schools in the marching band competition. Drum majors Luke Smith and Will Read (MCHS) and Anna Floden (Newman) will lead their bands in the big parade on May 28.