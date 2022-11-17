Mason City grapples with 4 student deaths: 'There’s an overwhelming sense of sadness'

MASON CITY, Iowa - A day after four students died in a house fire, leaders from Mason City grappled with dealing with a tragedy that has impacted students, teachers and faculty throughout the district.

John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, all died in the fire Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Washington Ave. The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Superintendent Pat Hamilton said extra resources have been brought in to Hoover Elementary, Harding Elementary, John Adams Middle School, Roosevelt and Lincoln Intermediate.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of sadness,” Hamilton said. “They leave behind teachers, friends and others who will miss them deeply.

“There is a definite sadness in our district right now. The loss of four students is devastating.”

A memorial has been set up outside the family home, just northwest of downtown Mason City.

The district opted not to cancel classes. Instead, the community is focused on coping with the tragedy together.

“It’s just the suddenness of something like this,” Hamilton said. “Students come to school and their classmate is gone. A teacher comes to school and a student is gone. It’s a deep sense of sadness. The support systems we have, I am confident our people are getting what they need.”

The school district said it will work with community partners to find a way to help the family. It is also urging parents to talk to their kids if they’re having a difficult time to the situation and to reach out to the school.

“At this time, the focus is on our school community to cope with the shock and loss,” Hamilton said.