Mason City goes all-out for Meredith Willson's birthday

MASON CITY, Iowa - He is known as Mason City's native son, and put North Iowa on the music map.
Wednesday marked what would have been Meredith Willson's 120th birthday, and throughout the day, the community honored the famous composer and playwright. At Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, royalty and drum majors from Mason City and Newman Catholic High Schools spoke about Willson's musical heritage to the community. Mason City High's Will Read and Newman's Anna Floden, both Drum Majors, are quick to recognize Willson's impact on their own love for music.
"It means a lot to come out here and honor him and then honor him later with the music he wrote for us," Read says.
"It means a lot to me, I'm going into music education so having this tie to a huge musical part of the city is really meanful to me, especially when he was a flute player like me," Floden says.
Over at Music Man Square, it was quite the birthday party for Willson, which included performances of songs from The Music Man, as well as cake and ice cream, and a showing of the 1962 movie featuring Shirley Jones and Robert Preston.
With this year also marking the 60th anniversary of the movie's release, as well as a live performance featuring actor Hugh Jackman taking place on Broadway in New York, there certainly is a lot to celebrate. Amy Kaduce, who not only sang but also put together today's celebration, echoes that statement. She touched on something she noticed when compiling a display of Willson's life.
"I was looking through old photos, and you can see the pride he had when he brought all the Los Angeles and movie people here, and he got to show off his hometown and Band Fest. He's always beeming with pride any time he'd show off Mason City. I feel like we got to do that today as well."
The party featured a packed house, something that Kaduce is amazed by.
"To have the community come out and support us all, and even the people that volunteered their time to sing and play, to bring their kids out for the kids choir today, it really was the community coming together to honor his legacy."
To keep Willson's spirit of music alive, Music Man Square is working on coordinating some all-ages music classes. Details on that are still being planned.