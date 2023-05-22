Mason City gives update on property around Kirk Apartments as demolition continues

MASON CITY, Iowa - The city is announcing reopening updates to streets impacted by the Kirk Apartments fire.
As demolition continues on the historic structure that was destroyed by fire, city officials gave the following update on Monday:
TODAY, MAY 22: The sidewalks on the east side of North Federal Avenue
between North 2nd and 3rd Streets and the south side of 2nd Street NW are
open for pedestrian traffic to accommodate businesses in this block. The
front entrances of the businesses on this block are open to patrons.
FRIDAY, MAY 26: North Federal Avenue between North 2nd and 3rd Streets
and North 2nd Street between Commercial Avenue and Washington Avenue
will reopen to through vehicle traffic. Fencing will be in place around the lot
as crews work to remove the remaining debris.