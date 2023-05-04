Mason City fire officials offer thanks to many who helped during Kirk Apartment blaze

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Fire Department is thanking many after it battled a devastating fire last week at the Kirk Apartments.
Multiple departments assisted in Mason City as the hours-long fire required exhaustive efforts. The building, which housed 44, was deemed a total loss.
You can read the full statement below:
Thankfully, we rarely find ourselves in circumstances, as we did on April 24th, where our need is so great that we must rely on so many of our neighbors for support. As Mason City firefighters battled the large fire that day, other emergency calls continued to come in as they would on any other day. Although these emergencies were mitigated just as they should be, most people would be unaware that assistance from our neighboring departments helped to make it possible. Thanks to their quick response to provide aid at the fire scene, as well as at other emergencies in our response area, we were able to keep our crews safe.
Firefighting is obviously a very strenuous activity, and without a chance to rehabilitate our firefighters during a large-scale incident, the chance of injuries increases tremendously. The North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team (North Iowa CERT) kept a vigilant watch over the health condition of all responders, ensuring that any medical needs would be addressed immediately, and crews stayed properly hydrated. Our surrounding communities should be proud of their fire departments, as several firefighters from different departments selflessly gave up their evening to make sure the Mason City community remained safe, including their brothers and sisters fighting fire alongside them. Other than the firefighting gear, nobody would guess that 3 fire departments were working at the scene of this large fire. Teamwork and dedication to help a community is what got us through this stressful time.
No matter what department they represented, all firefighters were saddened by such a loss to this community, and the terrible experience the residents are going through at this time. During this unbelievably difficult time we are grateful that everyone escaped without injury. To those that are generously helping their neighbors, thank you for reminding us that this is north Iowa…..where working together to help others in need is an everyday occurrence in our great rural Iowa community.
A very big thank you to Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company (NVFC) for providing fire protection coverage late into the night, Clear Lake Ambulance crews for responding to care for our sick and injured citizens, and to Rockwell Community Fire Department and Clear Lake Fire Department for standing alongside us throughout very difficult conditions. Again, unless you were to notice the different name on the fire truck or ambulance, no one would have known it was any other than Mason City Fire Department showing up to help. Our community is very thankful for your dedication and commitment to providing exceptional service to those in need.