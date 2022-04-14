Mason City family narrowly escapes tragedy when tree falls through house

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City family is trying to figure out what's next after their home sustained significant damage during Tuesday night's EF-1 tornado.
Jason and Lindsey Pike and their three children were at home in the Fair Meadows neighborhood as the severe storms made their way through North Iowa.
"We were in the basement for the first round of storms that went through with our kids. I thought everything was done, so around 10 o'clock, I went to bed and the kids were still down in the basement, he stayed up to wait for the second round of storms to go through," Lindsey said.
"The power went out, I felt that it was a good time to get her up and go down to the basement. Our dogs were in our room. I tried waking her up. Just like everyone who goes asleep for a short amount of time, it's hard to wake up. Tried to wake her up, tried to wake her up, tried to wake her up. Then I heard the storm, and it wasn't a 'tried to wake her up', it was a 'grab and go' situation. We got from our bed to our bedroom door five feet away, and...tree," Jason said.
"Lucky to get out of there when we did," Lindsey added.
Another daughter was staying with relatives at the time of the storm.
"Luckily enough, her room is on the other side of ours. That would've been a very, very trying moment," Jason said.
Fortunately, no family members were injured, though they had to take shelter at a neighbor's house due to a gas leak and loss of power.
As they work to figure out their next steps, the Pikes want to recognize the support they've received from friends, family, neighbors and co-workers.
"We've had some great family members, neighborhood members. We got hit pretty hard out here. We've all come together, helped each other out," Jason said.
"The amount of people reaching out to us to see what help we need, and if we needed meals, watch our kids, babysit our dogs, a place to stay. It's been a really good feeling. We've all bonded together and helped where we can, gone over and checked on people. We have neighbors behind us - the guy's going to be 100 next week and his wife is 91. That was one of our main concerns when the storm happened was, 'are they OK? We need to check on them.' They're doing OK. Everyone out here is doing great," Lindsey said.
In addition, their kids' teachers have been a great support system.
"Our kids were running over there and saying 'Hi' to their teachers, and their teachers gave them hugs. It's amazing," Jason said.
The tree was so massive, a crane was called in to remove it. Jason says it took at least 10 hours worth of work just to cut it down and haul it away.
In addition to the Pikes, some homes fronting Kentucky Avenue faced extensive tree damage, many of which were uprooted.