Mason City driver killed in one-vehicle crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Tuesday morning crash killed a North Iowa driver.
The Iowa State Patrol says Pamela Marie Okerstrom, 54 of Mason City, was eastbound on 210th Street, west of Thrush Avenue in Cerro Gordo County, when her SUV went off the road for unknown reasons around 7 am Tuesday. The SUV went into the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, going airborne. The SUV then landed and rolled.
The State Patrol says Okerstrom was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV during the crash. Okerstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Fire Department and EMS assisted with this crash.