Mason City discussing proposals for grant project

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ever heard of a bike park? It could be coming soon to the River City thanks to a state grant.
The City of Mason City and other partners met to discuss potential projects that could be funded through a 'Discover Iowa' grant to boost tourism. In addition to several biking trails, one idea being proposed is a bike park that would have obstacles and be open for all riders. Steve Bailey is part of the North Iowa Human Powered Trails group that's behind the proposal.
"We are encouraging people to visit our community. When they're visiting, they're looking at potentially a place to move to and live. If we can have these amenities and attract people to move to Mason City, that's a win-win for everybody."
Pointing to the successful Railyard Bike Park in Arkansas, Bailey says the bike park would have a local aesthetic to it.
"Our goal is to have an artistic design to it that pays homage to Mason City, whether we go the railroad route, the cement plant route, the music route, or the prairie style route. Our plan is to make it very art focused as well, especially in these two structures we want to build."
40 letters have been written in support of the proposal. Pending approval of the grant, construction could start as soon as next year, with completion slated for 2024.