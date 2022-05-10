Mason City cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by minivan early Tuesday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa – An overnight collision between a minivan and a bicycle sent the bike rider to the hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:41 am on South Federal Avenue. Kevin Harris, 32, of Rockford, was driving a minivan north when he struck northbound bicyclist William Russeff Jr., 62 of Mason City. The collision occurred just north of 43rd Street.
The State Patrol says Russeff was wearing dark clothing and did not have the proper reflective equipment.
Russeff was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Harris was not harmed.
Mason City police, fire, and EMS assisted with this accident.