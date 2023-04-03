Mason City crime rate drops by nearly 10 percent

MASON CITY, Iowa - The crime rate dropped in Mason City by nearly 10 percent in 2022.
In data released by the city, the overall crime rate dropped by nine percent while the number of arrests increased by eight percent.
“The perception can be otherwise, but the data shows the good work of our law enforcement officers, public safety officials and the community at large. The data tells a story of a safe city that is getting safer.” said Mayor Bill Schickel.
Crimes against a person decreased by three percent while crimes against property dropped by 12 percent. A category called crime against society increased by 9%. This category includes gambling, prostitution and drug Violations.
“Our community is really where public safety starts. We appreciate the effort and support of local residents who help us make Mason City a great place to live and to raise a family. We are looking forward to the additional support these new initiatives will give us as we work to hold accountable those who choose to engage in criminal activity," chief Jeff Brinkley said.