Mason City community and displaced tenant react to the Kirk Apartments fire: 'It's unbelievable'

MASON CITY, Iowa - The devastating fire at the Kirk Apartments complex last Monday displaced 44 residents.

Firefighters were still hosing down the building to extinguish the continuing smoldering Tuesday afternoon. The city has also blocked off the area around the destroyed building in case of falling debris.

Many Mason City community members describe the Kirk Apartments building to be a significant historical piece of Northern Iowa. The landmark was over 120 years old and was an important building in the downtown area.

"It's unbelievable. I've been here for 54 years. I remember the building. It is just historical and it is a sad, sad thing," said Cheryl Thompson.

One tenant said the fire seemed to be under control at first, but after two hours she said the fire started to spread quickly.

"I got out and I ran up and I said 'what happened? it was okay a half hour ago' and they said the fire got caught in the crawl spaces. It was okay and then a half hour later the whole north end was wiped out and in flames," said Kirk Apartments resident, Samantha Haugen.

Samantha said she is grateful everyone made it out safely.

"I feel in good spirits because I am alive and I got my cat and everyone who lived here survived but I know a lot of pets didn't make it and that makes me really sad," said Haugen.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are working with the displaced residents to help them locate housing.