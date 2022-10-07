 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mason City, Cerro Gordo Co getting $4.5M for biking projects

  • Updated
  • 0
Kim Reynolds new 333.jpg

MASON CITY, Iowa - The city of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5M toward several biking and mountain biking projects.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement as part of the state’s $14.1M grant funding projects through Destination Iowa.

Here’s more on the project:

The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4,500,000 toward several projects that will enhance the area as a biking/mountain biking destination. These components include new single-track trails, a new bike park and pump track, and key connectors in the North Iowa trails system. The award represents 40% of the total project investment of $11,873,265 and will also play a key role in providing direct access to all trails, adding trailside amenities, and adding improvements to the Ingebretson Campground.

Recommended for you