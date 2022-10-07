Mason City, Cerro Gordo Co getting $4.5M for biking projects

MASON CITY, Iowa - The city of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5M toward several biking and mountain biking projects.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement as part of the state’s $14.1M grant funding projects through Destination Iowa.
Here’s more on the project:
The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4,500,000 toward several projects that will enhance the area as a biking/mountain biking destination. These components include new single-track trails, a new bike park and pump track, and key connectors in the North Iowa trails system. The award represents 40% of the total project investment of $11,873,265 and will also play a key role in providing direct access to all trails, adding trailside amenities, and adding improvements to the Ingebretson Campground.