Mason City assumes ownership of arena, office space

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Renaissance has been a 10+ year-long project aimed to attract more people and business to Downtown Mason City and revitalize the historic area. Now, one of the spin-offs of the project is about to become reality.
Last year, SBMC, LLC announced their intention to purchase Southbridge Mall and redevelop it into an entertainment complex. While there have been some delays, David Rachie, the head of SBMC, LLC, told council members during this week's meeting that closing on the mall was expected on Wednesday. One condition of the sale is that the multi-purpose arena and attached office space that houses Mason City Parks & Recreation, the North Iowa Bulls/Mason City Toros, Mason City Youth Hockey and the North Iowa Figure Skating Club would be sold to the city for $1.
City administrator Aaron Burnett notes of a few benefits this amended agreement, which was approved by city council, has.
"With this situation, we have the comfort of knowing that we can not have to worry either about the future lease payments, which don't exist anymore, but also the ability to control any improvements that we want to make in that space or any maintenance that needs to be completed. Granted, the city foots the bill, but we don't have the lease payments anymore."
"We've run into a few issues over the short time we've been operating it, making sure there's clarity in that lease, and it's had to be amended many times. This will avoid extra legal work, extra headaches, and will allow the city to take care of the property."
As part of the sale, the mall's title will be cleared of back taxes, unpaid bills or liens.
As for the sale of the mall, the amended agreement includes the city providing a 10-year abatement of the incremental taxes generated by the mall, acceleration of two payments of $200,000 each for two years, payment of all arena lease payments into an escrow account, a $3.9 million loan guaranty for the project that provides a deed to the mall, and transferring a small section of land for a right-of-way.
Rachie is also developing the planned Hyatt Place hotel that will be constructed in Southbridge's south parking lot. Groundbreaking on the hotel is expected to take place in late May.