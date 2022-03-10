Man to stand trial for robbing four Cerro Gordo County gas station

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over four gas station robberies in Cerro Gordo County.
Houston Daniel Conway, 23 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal activity and three counts of second-degree robbery. He’s accused of robbing the Yesway at 1224 N. Federal Way in Mason City on January 6, the Casey’s General Store on Highway 18 in Clear Lake on January 23, the Casey’s General Store at 813 N. Federal Avenue in Mason City on January 23, and the Yesway at 637 12th Street NE in Mason City on January 25.
Conway is scheduled to stand trial on April 5.
Two other people arrested for the robbery of the Clear Lake Casey’s, Alexa Cockrell, 25 of Britt, and William Rogers, 26 of Mason City, have not entered pleas to the charges against them. Cockrell is accused of second-degree robbery and Rogers is charged with accessory after the face and two counts of drug possession.