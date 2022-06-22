Man sentenced for vandalizing North iowa Fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation.
Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Holt was arrested after a spree of vandalism at the North Iowa Fairgrounds. Investigators say he stole a dump truck, damaged an ATM, damaged the Mason City Motor Speedway, broke off doorknobs, broke windows, disconnected phone lines, and stole an automated defibrillator at the Fairgrounds on October 7, 2021.