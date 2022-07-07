Man jailed in Cerro Gordo Co. after 3-county pursuit that reached speeds of 126 mph

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Minnesota man was jailed Wednesday after fleeing authorities at speeds of 126 miles per hour.
Paul Brooks, 31, of St. Paul, was stopped for speeding on I-35 in Wright County and pulled over on the shoulder. Brooks then fled and reached 126 miles per hour in Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties.
He also went 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.
“The defendant drove recklessly in all 3 counties by passing on the shoulders and in Cerro Gordo County the defendant crossed the median and was going northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic,” court documents state.
The vehicle was eventually stopped by intentional vehicle contact, and drug and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.