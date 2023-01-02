 Skip to main content
...Icing is Diminishing Across the Area...

.Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with
temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while
over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow.
The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter
Weather Advisory.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice
accumulations.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Man injured in Mason City shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. 

Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. 

According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was taken to Mercy hospital by paramedics. As of now, we do not know the man's current condition.

Chief Brinkley says the shooting remains under investigation and if you or anyone has information that would help in the case, to contact Mason City Police.

