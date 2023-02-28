Man in custody after string of arsons in Mason City on Tuesday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is in custody after allegedly starting at least five fires at various businesses and private residences on Tuesday morning.
Police said Zach Sankey, 38, of Mason City, is in custody and will be facing a litany of charges in connection to arson and burglary.
The first fire call came in at 5:22 a.m. at 324 S. Kentucky Ave. before a brush fire was called in shortly after on Birch Dr.
At 6:25 a.m., Arona Home Essentials had a fire call before a burglary and fire was reported at Ace Hardware on the east side of town at 6:45 a.m.
In that call, the front doors were broken and the business suffered extensive damage.
Finally, at 7:15 a.m., a fire broke out at the community building at Gracious Estates, a mobile home park on the city’s west side.
More information is expected later today.