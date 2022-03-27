 Skip to main content
Man facing first-degree arson charge after Sunday fire in Cerro Gordo Co.

  • Updated
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old north Iowa man is facing a first-degree arson charge after a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Parker, of Thornton, was arrested at 300 Larch St. in Thornton.

Authorities said deputies responded to a dispute at that address and found the house was filled with smoke and discovered a fire was started in the basement.

In addition to the arson charge, he’s also facing a charge of domestic assault with injury.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

