Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow.
Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave.
Initially, officers were called for a male and female yelling. Shortly after, a citizen called and said the female was shot with an arrow. She was taken to MercyOne and was taken into surgery. Her condition is unknown.
Casey Larson, 31, was restrained by a bystander when police arrived on the scene before he was taken into custody.