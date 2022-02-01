Man charged following serious injury crash north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Northwood man is facing charges following a crash earlier this month that resulted in serious injuries.
Tyler Litwiler, 29, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of OWI-serious injury by vehicle.
Authorities said Litwiler was involved in a head-on collision on Jan. 3. The crash resulted in serious injuries to one occupant of the other vehicle and moderate injuries to another.
A test from the state laboratory said Litwiler had a blood-alcohol level of .109.