Man arrested in Cerro Gordo County for beating, robbing woman

VENTURA, Iowa - A Kensett man is being held on a felony robbery charge after he allegedly beat a woman and demanded the keys to a vehicle.
John Murphy, 30, was arrested late Friday night in Ventura.
Police said Murphy drug a female victim to the curb and began assaulting her with punches to the head.
He then demanded the keys to a Chevy Denali that was in the driveway. Court documents said the victim complied with that due to fears for her safety.
Murphy was stopped while leaving the scene and was found with a large clump of long, dark brown hair in his fingers.
He is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on $25,000 bond.