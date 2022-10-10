Man accused of leading north Iowa authorities on high-speed pursuit taken into custody

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month is in custody after he fled again.
Nicholas Wilmarth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony theft and drug charges along with multiple other crimes.
He’s accused of stealing a 2014 Ford Edge and was observed operating it at the intersection of 9th and S. Eisenhower on Oct. 1.
He was identified through booking and driver’s license photos. On Sunday, he attempted to elude authorities on a bike before he was taken into custody at 14th St. and N. Monroe Ave.
Wilmarth was also wanted in connection to a harassment case.