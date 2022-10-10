Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is facing charges of driving while his license is suspended, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of registration, no registration, failure to prove security against liability, failure to maintain safety belts, and fail to display registration plate.