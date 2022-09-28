 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck

  • Updated
  • 0
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff 2.jpg

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away.

Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.

The owner said he saw the vehicle leave the residence, and it was observed a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20.

Court documents state Conway admitted that he did not know the owner of the vehicle.

 

Recommended for you