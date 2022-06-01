MacNider Campground's tenting program temporarily suspended after recent shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last Friday's shooting incident at MacNider Campground is prompting some action to make sure campers are safe this summer.

The city's Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily suspended tent camping at the campground. Recreation superintendent Brian Pauly notes there has been an increase in behavioral incidents surrounding tent camping at the park, and there needs to be some protocol put in place.

"We need to get ahead of it. There's petty theft happening with our tent campers currently. We need to get a grasp on what we are, and where we want to go for the future."

Pauly anticipates meeting with the Parks & Recreation board in about two weeks, and go over policies.

"It's a time we look at things, look at our policies not only there, but everywhere. What do we need to do to make sure that we're family safe and family oriented?"

Pauly says that while there were some campers that decided to leave early in light of the incident, the campground remained relatively full throughout the past weekend.