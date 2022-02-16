'Love's Law' gaining support thanks to north Iowa woman

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is leading the charge on some new legislation.
Kaylee Ciavarelli was 7 months pregnant when she was abused by her partner. She ended up being hospitalized because her unborn daughter wasn't moving in the womb, with doctors trying to detect a heartbeat. While Love was born shortly thereafter, Ciavarelli says she was stunned that, under state law, domestic abuse charges did not extend to protect a fetus unless it died.
"I met Angie [Perez] from United Way through Crisis [Intervention Service], and I spoke at an event right away. I just wanted to started to get the word out right away that we're speaking about this, this is something that needs to be talked about. If it needs to be me, I'll do it."
'Love's Law' aims to make it a Class D felony to assault a person you know or reasonably know is pregnant. It has already gained support from Iowa House Representative Shannon Latham, and on Tuesday night, it passed out of a House sub-committee.
"We want justice right away. We want to be a voice for the baby."
During a fundraiser for Love's Law and its 501 C-3 organization at Mason City Brewing on Tuesday night, others came forward to share their own stories of abuse, and how this law is needed in Iowa.
"So many women have messaged me, thanking me, telling me their truths and how this has happened to them. It is way too common for it to not be a law."
For more information on Love's Law, click here. If you or someone you know is facing domestic abuse, call 1-800-799-7233.