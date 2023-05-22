Looking ahead to 2023 North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a fan of music and marching, you're in luck. The 84th Annual North Iowa Band Festival is set to begin this week.
Folks should be ready for a Memorial Day weekend full of festivities old and new, along with some special guests.
The five-day fest begins this Thursday with performances by the John Adams Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band before the marching band competition and parade.
Some new additions this year include a set by comedian day peace and a talent show.
One of the main performers Saturday evening is Morgan Myles, a finalist from season 22 of NBC's The Voice.
Noah Harris, the band festival coordinator, says they were able to book her with a shot in the dark.
"One of our entertainment committee members had a connection with Morgan," he said. "He suggested trying to bring her here. We reached out on a long shot and were surprised when we found out she was going to be coming here to perform."
The parade this year will also honor Ruth Miller and the late Rosie Hussey with the Grand Marshal Award, along with Bill Stangler being honored as a Klempnauer awardee.
The festival starts on Thursday, May 25th at 6 p.m. at the Principal Pavilion in the Downtown Plaza. The celebration will last until Monday, May 29th. Visit www.nibandfest.com for any updates.