Lengthy standoff in Mason City neighborhood ends with two men arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men are facing drug charges after an hours-long standoff in downtown Mason City.
The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop west of the downtown area around 12:23 pm Friday. That started a pursuit which ended when the suspect vehicle went off the road in the 300 block of 1st Street NW and hit a tree. The State Patrol says both people in the vehicle ran away.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and established a perimeter around the area. The Mason City Police Department says one person was quickly arrested while the other escaped into a nearby home. Officers at the scene believed the second person may have been armed and spent several hours trying to get him to surrender.
Around 4 pm, police forced their way into the home and used pepper spray. They say that led to the second suspect giving up and being taken into custody.
Cody Dean Dakin, 27, is now facing charges of Eluding a Pursuing Law Enforcement Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Interference with Official Acts. Michael David Dalluge, 27, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Interference with Official Acts.
The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, and the Mason City Fire Department also assisted with this incident.
