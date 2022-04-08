Latest in string of Mason City shootings resulted in gunfire hitting residence

MASON CITY, Iowa - The latest on a string of three shootings in three nights ended with a residence being struck by gunfire.

It was reported at 10:06 p.m. in the 600 block of 10th St. NE.

“Officers completed an investigation at the scene and were able to locate shell casings and other items of evidence. The residence sustained damage from being struck by several rounds that were fired from a handgun. Based on the information available at this time, this shooting does not appear to be related to two other shootings in Mason City this week,” police said.

Police are asking residents who live in the area of 10th St. NE to review home security footage for any unusual activity. Anyone with video is asked to call the police at 641-421-3636.

“While the events over the last three days certainly cause for concern, we urge our community to respond productively to these challenges. It is an opportunity for leadership for parents, mentors, and those with information about these incidents to share it with law enforcement,” police said. “It is also a chance to model what responsible citizenship looks like for young people in our community. Our residents are co-producers of public safety with MCPD. We appreciate your support and cooperation as we look to hold accountable those who have been responsible for these incidents this week.”

This is a developing story.