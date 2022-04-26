Kemps filling the need with 'The Giving Cow'

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those who may not have much, food assistance is vital. A big donation will help get milk to children who need the nourishment.
As part of the 'Giving Cow' program, Kemps is donating close to 14,000 'Giving Cow' pouches of milk to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. All of these 8 oz. pouches are shelf stable, which means they can last much longer than the typical 20 days for a standard gallon of milk.
Volunteer Carol Clayton notes of the high demand they receive for milk each day.
"It has a date that's far out there, but usually it's gone within 2-3 days. This will be wonderful that we can put this here and use it when we need it."
In addition, Hawkeye Harvest is partnering with area food pantries and programs, including Backpack Buddies at Mason City Schools, the Community Kitchen of North Iowa, and God's Pantry in Garner, to distribute the milk.
"I think we'll be amazed at how fast this goes. I don't think it's going to last very long."
Since the program started in 2019, nearly 2 million 'Giving Cow' pouches have been donated throughout the Upper Midwest.