Iowa State Patrol makes 2 arrests after separate pursuits in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - It was a busy night for the Iowa State Patrol on Monday into Tuesday, responding to separate pursuits that landed two men in jail.
The first happened on I-35 at 4:32 p.m. when a trooper arrived on scene and found a Honda Civic driving in reverse in the left lane. After pulling over, the driver, Robert Gossett, 57, of New York, N.Y., fled for about 10 miles before he was forced to stop.
Authorities said Gossett fell and struck his face on the roadway before being placed in a squad car.
A few hours later in Mason City, Jay Eden, 30, led troopers on a chase throughout town. It happened in the early-morning hours Tuesday when Eden fled in many parts of town.
He’s facing charges of eluding, driving while barred, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device and 16 citations for failing to obey a stop sign.