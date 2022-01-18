 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Iowa State Patrol makes 2 arrests after separate pursuits in Cerro Gordo Co.

  • Updated
  • 0

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - It was a busy night for the Iowa State Patrol on Monday into Tuesday, responding to separate pursuits that landed two men in jail.

The first happened on I-35 at 4:32 p.m. when a trooper arrived on scene and found a Honda Civic driving in reverse in the left lane. After pulling over, the driver, Robert Gossett, 57, of New York, N.Y., fled for about 10 miles before he was forced to stop.

Authorities said Gossett fell and struck his face on the roadway before being placed in a squad car.

A few hours later in Mason City, Jay Eden, 30, led troopers on a chase throughout town. It happened in the early-morning hours Tuesday when Eden fled in many parts of town.

He’s facing charges of eluding, driving while barred, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device and 16 citations for failing to obey a stop sign.

