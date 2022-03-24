Iowa law enforcement, including Clear Lake, sending armored vests, helmets to Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Clear Lake Police Department is joining with state government and other law enforcement agencies to send ballistic vests and protective helmets to Ukraine.
“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”
146 helmets and 714 vets are being donated by the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the following agencies:
Clear Lake Police Department
Coralville Police Department
Council Bluffs Police Department
Des Moines Police Department
DeWitt Police Department
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
Iowa Department of Public Safety
Linn County Sheriff’s Office
Manchester Police Department
Nevada Police Department
Norwalk Police Department
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office
Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office
Urbandale Police Department
West Des Moines Police Department
West Liberty Police Department
Windsor Heights Police Department
Winterset Police Department
Governor Reynolds says they are working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.