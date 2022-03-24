 Skip to main content
Iowa law enforcement, including Clear Lake, sending armored vests, helmets to Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukraine donation 1 Mar 24 2022

Photos courtesy of the Iowa Governor's Office.

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Clear Lake Police Department is joining with state government and other law enforcement agencies to send ballistic vests and protective helmets to Ukraine.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” says Governor Kim Reynolds.  “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.” 

146 helmets and 714 vets are being donated by the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the following agencies:

Clear Lake Police Department

Coralville Police Department

Council Bluffs Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

DeWitt Police Department

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa Department of Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Manchester Police Department

Nevada Police Department

Norwalk Police Department

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office

Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office

Urbandale Police Department

West Des Moines Police Department

West Liberty Police Department

Windsor Heights Police Department

Winterset Police Department

Governor Reynolds says they are working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.  

Ukraine donation 2 Mar 24 2022