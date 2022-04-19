Iowa Gov. candidate DeJear visits Mason City, focuses on healthcare

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Iowa business owner is looking to give Governor Kim Reynolds a challenge for the Governor's office this fall.
Deidre DeJear visited with constituents as part of Mason City Brewing's 'Pints & Politics' series Monday night, and is running on the Democratic ticket.
She shared her background as a business owner that's helped small businesses face challenges brought about from the Great Recession, and issues she's heard from voters across the state. She shared her vision for what she would like to see address if elected, such as childcare, replenishing the state's housing stock, restoring waterways, and retaining and attracting jobs.
One issue DeJear says needs addressed immediately is the state's healthcare system, both in rural and urban communities.
"When I'm in our rural communities, they're telling me they have to drive 45 miles to go see a doctor. When I'm in our urban communities, they live right next door to the hospital, and can't get the care they need. We've got to make sure Iowans are healthy. Mental health care availability - folks are waiting 6 months to seek care. We can do better than that."
Before the month is over, DeJear plans to visit with voters in Dallas, Iowa, Poweshiek and Buchanan Counties.