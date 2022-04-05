Iowa DHS reporting increase in child abuse cases

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an issue that may be difficult to talk about, but one that is still prevalent in communities across the country, including in North Iowa.
Between 2020 and 2021, the Iowa Department of Human Services has seen a 2% increase in child abuse cases, the majority involving neglect and denial of critical care, followed by exposure to dangerous substances.
Melissa Clough with Iowa DHS says child abuse can affect a child more than just on a physical level.
"In especially younger kids, that affects their development in their future years. How much they participate in community events, what sports they participate in, what schools they go to or if they don't go to school. It affects their overall development and what they're able to do."
As part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, Clough is sharing some ways that adults can talk with and support children who might be going through an abusive situation.
"Being very kind to them, asking, 'how are you feeling, is there anything you need today?' Asking before you give them a hug or high-five can be very important if children experience trauma. They are less likely to want physical contact or even be in close parameters with adults or other strangers."
If you know of or suspect a child may be abused, contact DHS or law enforcement.
The Community Partnerships for Protecting Children is hosting a 'Question, Persuade, Refer' training session during the Cerro Gordo County Lunch & Learn on May 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Registration is open until April 18; to register, click the link below.
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094DA9A623A0FC1-qprcerro