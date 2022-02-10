Iowa Department of Public Safety launches update to missing persons website, includes multiple north Iowans

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has launched an updated version of their missing persons website where it asks for help from the public.
The site includes three north Iowans who have been missing for decades, including former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
Those missing from North Iowa are:
- Grace Esquivel (would be 64). Reported missing to the Mason City Police Department on June 10, 1983. Case listed as involuntary disappearance.
- Rodney Olsen (would be 67). Reported missing to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 18, 1986. Case listed as endangered/physical.
- Jodi Huisentruit (would be 53). Reported missing to the Mason City Police Department on June 26, 1995. Case listed as involuntary disappearance.
You can see the listings below. For the complete site, click here.