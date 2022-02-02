 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after gunshots fired at occupied vehicle in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 1st St. NW.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding past another vehicle and a gun was fired at the driver. Both vehicles then fled the scene. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located in Mason City with bullet holes in it.

The victim was not hit by the gunshots. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-421-3636.