Investigation underway after gunshots fired at occupied vehicle in Mason City

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight... .Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&