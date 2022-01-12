Icy road sends vehicle into the ditch in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Ice is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Tim Warren, 62 of Hanlontown, was driving east on 330th Street when he lost control near the intersection with Killdeer Avenue around 8:30 am Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Thompson was taking an ice-covered curve and his vehicle tipped onto its side as it entered the ditch.
Warren was wearing his seat belt and exited the vehicle on his own. He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Medics.