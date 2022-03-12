Iconic North Iowa ice cream shop Birdsall's reopening this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Though it may not feel like the most ideal time to eat ice cream, you can't pass up trying a North Iowa icon.
Birdsall's, a staple of the River City for over 90 years, is officially reopening this weekend. The store was closed over the fall and winter months in order to do some much needed renovations, including replacing counter tops, menu boards and equipment, as well as painting, to give it a '1960s malt shop' feel.
Marc Murray, along with his wife and two other business partners, officially bought the shop during the pandemic.
"I'm from Mason City, I've lived here all my life. It's always been a part of my life to come get ice cream after plays, games and celebrations. We thought it was a great place, and it'd be fun to get it up and get Mason City's treasure back up and running."
Though many other stores and businesses have had challenges hiring people during the pandemic, Murray says it's not been an issue for Birdsall's.
"Everybody's coming back that we had last year. We're picking up a few more part time employees and looking for an assistant manager. We've got some applicants, some people are coming in, so we're not too concerned with it right now."
Also new is the addition of poffertjes, which are mini Dutch pancakes topped with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Because there is still some equipment that has yet to arrive, Murray says there will be a limited amount of flavors that will be rotated in and out..