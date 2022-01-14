I-35 re-opened after crash blocks portion of road in Cerro Gordo Co.

A crash on I-35 just north of Clear Lake blocked the road but is now reopen. The Iowa DOT said the crash occurred about one mile north of Clear Lake.
The Iowa State Patrol posted a picture on social media of a jack-knifed semi blocking the road. It was re-opened just before 2 p.m.
