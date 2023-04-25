 Skip to main content
How you can help the victims of large Mason City apartment fire

A fire broke out around 2 Monday after noon at the Kirk Apartments that turned into a raging inferno destroying the building and displacing 44 people. Join KIMT as we give you full detailed coverage of the traumatic day.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Dozens of residents of the Kirk Apartments in Mason City are in need of help after a large fire destroyed the historic building.

The Mason City Salvation Army is taking donations Tuesday at 747 Village Green Dr. to help the 44 residents who lost belongings during Monday's blaze. You can also call 641-424-4031.

