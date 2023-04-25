How you can help the victims of large Mason City apartment fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Dozens of residents of the Kirk Apartments in Mason City are in need of help after a large fire destroyed the historic building.
The Mason City Salvation Army is taking donations Tuesday at 747 Village Green Dr. to help the 44 residents who lost belongings during Monday's blaze. You can also call 641-424-4031.
Residents were evacuated from a Mason City apartment complex due to a fire Monday afternoon and the fire burned for hours, destroying one of downtown's historic structures.