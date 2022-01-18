 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

How much do U.S. school students know about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?

  • Updated
  • 0

Today honors the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Monday marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader. But how much do students truly know about him?

A study from learning platform Brainly shows 63% of U.S. students incorrectly identified Dr. King's accomplishments, or were simply not aware of his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. The survey also found that 19% said he did not give his famous 'I Have a Dream' speech, over 25% of students said he did not lead the Montgomery Bus boycott, and roughly 18% didn't know he organized the March on Washington in 1963.

North Iowa comedian Day Peace grew up in Detroit, where Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was an important celebration.

"He literally gave his life to this particular cause of fighting for racial injustice. That was one of the most powerful things I learned early on, willing to sacrifice it all for this thing that's not right in our world to change."

Now with kids of his own, he strongly believes it's important to teach Dr. King's legacy.

"I think there's a powerful message, and going back and learning and teaching it the way it is, not diluting history, not changing facts and fiction. Really sharing that information with the next generation."

More than 1,700 students were surveyed.

Today honors the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Recommended for you